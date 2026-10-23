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UP TO DATE

Pa. Senate approves school cellphone ban, sends bill to governor's desk

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Pa. Senate approves school cellphone ban, sends bill to governor's desk

Pennsylvania is one step closer to cellphone-free schools.

The state Senate overwhelmingly approved legislation on Wednesday that requires schools to adopt policies prohibiting student use of cellphones during the school day. The House passed the legislation in June, and it now heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.

Commonwealth University faculty call on administration, state lawmakers to prevent planned layoffs

Union faculty at Commonwealth University spoke at a press conference Wednesday in the state Capitol to call on their administration and state lawmakers to prevent planned layoffs.

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UP TO DATE Cell phonesCell Phones in SchoolsPA SenateGov. Josh ShapiroCommonwealth University of PennsylvaniaBloomsburg UniversityMansfieldLock Haven
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News