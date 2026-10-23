Pa. Senate approves school cellphone ban, sends bill to governor's desk

Pennsylvania is one step closer to cellphone-free schools.

The state Senate overwhelmingly approved legislation on Wednesday that requires schools to adopt policies prohibiting student use of cellphones during the school day. The House passed the legislation in June , and it now heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.

Commonwealth University faculty call on administration, state lawmakers to prevent planned layoffs

Union faculty at Commonwealth University spoke at a press conference Wednesday in the state Capitol to call on their administration and state lawmakers to prevent planned layoffs.