Bresnahan, Cognetti engage in civil discourse in 8th District debate

8th District debate: Bresnahan, Cognetti engage in civil discourse, with some room for agreement amid differences

The two candidates for the 8th Congressional District met for a debate last night at the WVIA Studios.

Both Republican incumbent Congressman Rob Bresnahan and his Democratic challenger Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti agreed that they are not afraid to stand up to their parties.

'Things that Go Boom in the Night' at King's College sparks kids' curiosity about science

Oohs and aahs filled the room Tuesday evening as children dressed as witches, werewolves and vampires watched exploding eggs, colorful flames and oozing Jack-O-Lanterns at King’s College.

Shiver with antici-pation: 'The Rocky Horror Show' returns to Little Theatre for first production after loss of Tim Curry

Hot patootie! Bless our souls! The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre loves its rock-n-roll as it presents its production of ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ for the 12th year, its first since the death of legendary actor Tim Curry.