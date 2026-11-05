Democrats flip Pa. state senate, achieve 'trifecta' in Harrisburg

Democrats flip the Pennsylvania state Senate, achieve 'trifecta' in Harrisburg

For the first time in 48 years, Democrats flipped the Pennsylvania state Senate, achieving their elusive “trifecta” of control of the executive and both chambers of the legislature.

One of the winners locally was democrat Brian Wrightson, who defeated incumbent state Sen. Rosemary Brown in Tuesday's general election.

PA daycare and childcare centers now required to stock epinephrine, train on how to recognize signs of severe allergic reactions

Roughly 8 percent of kids and teens have a potentially dangerous food allergy.

A new law in Pennsylvania requires all child care providers to be trained to spot signs of severe allergic reaction and have rescue medications like Epi-pens on hand.

