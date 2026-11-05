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UP TO DATE

Democrats flip Pa. state senate, achieve 'trifecta' in Harrisburg

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
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Democrats flip the Pennsylvania state Senate, achieve 'trifecta' in Harrisburg

For the first time in 48 years, Democrats flipped the Pennsylvania state Senate, achieving their elusive “trifecta” of control of the executive and both chambers of the legislature.

One of the winners locally was democrat Brian Wrightson, who defeated incumbent state Sen. Rosemary Brown in Tuesday's general election.

PA daycare and childcare centers now required to stock epinephrine, train on how to recognize signs of severe allergic reactions

Roughly 8 percent of kids and teens have a potentially dangerous food allergy.

A new law in Pennsylvania requires all child care providers to be trained to spot signs of severe allergic reaction and have rescue medications like Epi-pens on hand.

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UP TO DATE Democratic PartyPA SenateBrian WrightsonRosemary BrownElection 2026Midterm election
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News