Democrat McClay wins race to succeed Pashinski in 121st Pa. House District

Jessica McClay has won the race for Pennsylvania’s 121st House District, defeating Republican challenger Mike Harostock and keeping the seat in Democratic hands as longtime state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, 81, retires.

“At first it was humbling when they asked, and I was like, you know what, I absolutely can do a great job for this community because I've always cared about this community," McClay, 52, said during an Election Night rally at Patte's Sports Bar and Restaurant in Wilkes-Barre.

"I'm excited to get started and I'm ready to go now," McClay said.

According to unofficial results as of 11 p.m. with 100% of precincts reporting McClay polled over 58%, or 9,240, while Harostock came in at about 42%, or 6,652.

Harostock's concession statement

"To say ‘thank you’ does not do justice to the gratitude that Ashley and I feel for all the supporters who gave us their time, resources, and most importantly their prayers over the past several months," Bear Creek Village resident Harostock, 41, said in a statement texted Tuesday night.

"We fought the good fight and I am incredibly proud of the campaign we ran. Unfortunately, we did not win tonight," he added. "I have contacted Jessica McClay to offer my congratulations, and any assistance I can to make sure she gets off to a strong start as our next state representative."

Harostock said there "will be plenty of time to reflect on this election, and to discuss what’s next."

"For now, I look forward to spending more time with my family, getting back to work at our at family’s business and continuing to serve Bear Creek and the Luzerne County community,” he said.

Affordability in focus

McClay, who is currently the president of Wilkes-Barre City Council, built her campaign around issues directly affecting local families, including the rising cost of housing, gas, healthcare, and groceries.

Throughout the race, she emphasized the need to make Pennsylvania more affordable and ensure working families have the support and opportunities they need to succeed.

"It's been a long, long, long road, but you know what? I'm happy for every day of it because we knocked on so many doors and we got to talk to so many people, and that is the part of it that I love," McClay said.

"That is the part that I'm going to love as being your next state representative. I am representing everybody. It does not matter to me if you did or did not vote for me," McClay said.

Transition for district

Her victory marks a transition for the 121st District, ushering in a new era of representation after Pashinski held the seat for more than two decades.

Pashinski, a Wilkes-Barre resident, announced earlier this year he would not seek 11th two-year term.

McClay won the Democratic nomination last May in a race against Michael Stadulis.

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Check back for updates on other state House races in the region.