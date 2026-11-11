Study finds microplastics in Chesapeake Bay Watershed, including Susquehanna River

Study finds microplastics in waterways throughout the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, including the Susquehanna River

A new study found that flowing within the Susquehanna River and other streams and rivers in the Chesapeake Bay watershed are tiny plastic particles that infiltrate drinking water and damage the health of both humans and creatures alike.

Union plans to file labor complaint against Commonwealth University over uncertainty of layoff notices

The union representing faculty at Commonwealth University plans to file a labor complaint against the university, alleging its administration is violating their bargaining agreement by sending uncertain layoff notices.

'A Bookish Affair Poconos' returns for chapter two.

When Nicole Torre launched her pop-up romance bookshop The Gilded Prose, she was looking for her community.

Last year, she connected with local Poconos author J.L. Beers to create that community through their one-day signing event, A Bookish Affair Poconos, which returns for its second chapter this weekend.