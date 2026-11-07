'A Bookish Affair Poconos' returns for chapter two

When Nicole Torre launched her pop-up romance bookshop The Gilded Prose, she was looking for her community.

“I was craving like, connection and community with other bookish people,” she said.

Last year, she connected with local Poconos author J.L. Beers to create that community through their one-day signing event, A Bookish Affair Poconos, which returns for its second chapter this month.

Submitted photo / Submitted photo Nicole Torre and J.L. Beers, organizers of A Bookish Affair Poconos, pose during their first event in 2025.

“It’s just been really fulfilling to work with her and to meet all these authors and all these readers who are so excited about the event,” Torre said. “It’s just been amazing … it just makes me feel like I’m going to start crying.”

A Bookish Affair Poconos comes to The Chateau Resort & Conference Center in Tannersville on Saturday, Nov. 14, from noon to 4 p.m.

Beers says she wanted to start A Bookish Affair to bring the type of signing events they’ve attended elsewhere to the Poconos.

“We live in the Poconos, which is one of the biggest vacation spots in the Northeast,” she said. “So many people already come here and live here, I feel like we just … never have anything like that this year.”

The first Bookish Affair went “surprisingly well,” according to Beers, and Torre says they both knew they had to do it again — but in a bigger venue.

1 of 3 — IMG_7315 (1).jpeg A Bookish Affair Poconos will feature 38 authors selling and signing books. Submitted photo / Submitted photo 2 of 3 — IMG_7313 (1).jpeg A vendor chats with a customer at A Bookish Affair Poconos in 2025. The event returns for "chapter two" on Nov. 14. Submitted photo / Submitted photo 3 of 3 — IMG_20261104_220711.jpg Readers visit and chat with authors on the show floor of A Bookish Affair Poconos in 2025. The signing event will return for "chapter two" on Nov. 14. Submitted photo / Submitted photo

This year’s event will feature 38 authors of various genres and 12 vendors including local businesses. Attendees will be able to meet authors, purchase signed books and take photos.

Also, in what has become A Bookish Affair Poconos tradition, people can participate in a raffle to benefit a local charity. This year, attendees will receive raffle tickets for bringing donations for Camp Papillon Animal Shelter in Stroudsburg.

Tickets to the event are $10 — Torre said online sales are closed, but they will sell some tickets at the door.

Beers said, as always, she’s looking forward to connecting with readers.

“The readers really are the best part of the whole thing,” she said. “It’s like our own little reader party. I love it.”

Torre and Beers have already started planning for 2027 — and Beers said readers should keep an eye out for a big announcement as the event continues to grow.

Now, to get you in the reading mood before A Bookish Affair Poconos, Bookmarks asked for some reading recommendations from the organizers and authors. Enjoy!

Submitted photo / Submitted photo J.L. Beers

J.L. Beers, author, event coordinator for A Bookish Affair Poconos

Book: "Until We Break"

Author: Ambar Cardova

So her book "Until We Break" just released ... and I have been eating it up. Funny enough, I actually received her ARC (advanced reader copy) way before.

I was at Apollycon as a signing author this past year and ... I ended up getting a "Primal" bag because they messed up my lunch as an author, and so they gave me, my mom and the other girl that went with me "Primal" bags. When I pulled out the book "Until We Break" by Ambar Cardova, I was like, "oh my gosh, it's like everything I needed," because I own everything else that she's ever written, and I love her so much.

She's an amazing author. She writes the most emotional stories I've ever read in my entire life. So I highly recommend "Until We Break" by Ambar Cardova.

J.L. Beers recommends "Until We Break" Listen • 1:11

Courtesy of Tara Conrad / Submitted photo Tara Conrad, author of "Her Surrender" and other dark romance novels, is one of the organizers of Electric City Love Con.

Tara Conrad, author of the "Raven's Gift" trilogy

Books: "The Coopers: An NFL Dynasty Romance"

Author: Aleatha Romig

It's a four-book series and it's a football romance, which is not my normal thing, but I absolutely loved this series for a few reasons.

One, I loved seeing the players and their relationships and reading about the game because I also love football, but more importantly, I loved seeing it from the owner's point of view. Vi is the owner, the main character in this series, and it is awesome to see a strong, female character in a position of power out there breaking all the rules in a man's world.

There's some mystery and some intrigue with it. There's lots of spicy bits, and just a really terrific story. So, if you're into romance, even if you don't love sports romance, I would suggest giving it a try because it's really story-driven. And if you love reading about strong women out there breaking the boundaries and barriers, this series is for you.

Tara Conrad recommends "The Coopers: An NFL Dynasty Romance" Listen • 1:04

Submitted photo / Submitted photo Nicole Torre, The Gilded Prose

Nicole Torre, event coordinator, A Bookish Affair Poconos

Book: "No Bones About It: A Halloween Sentient Object Romance"

Author: Cassandra Elizzabeth

This is going to be great for your readers. I'm reading "No Bones About" it by Cassandra Elizzabeth. It's ... one of my book club books for last month that I'm like, late on reading.

Of course, it is about a sentient 12 foot skeleton, like the ones you get for Halloween. And yeah, it's a romance. I read fun things. That's what I'm reading. It's going great. It's hilarious. There's funny banter and it's spicy and just a fun time.

Nicole Torre recommends "No Bones About It: A Halloween Sentient Object Romance" Listen • 0:53

That's all for this edition of Bookmarks! We'll get back to our normal format on Nov. 21. I'll be looking for your favorite cozy reads as the weather gets colder.

Want to talk about a cozy book you love? Email sarahscinto@wvia.org with Bookmarks in the subject line.