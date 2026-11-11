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State Police investigating 'shooting incident' at Luzerne County gated community

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 11, 2026 at 8:53 AM EST

State Police are investigating a "shooting incident" Tuesday evening at Beech Mountain Lakes, a private community in Butler Twp.

According a press release, Pennsylvania State Police Troop N responded to help Butler Twp. police around 6:27 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident took place on Edge Rock Drive in Butler Twp. State Police said the suspect is in custody as of Wednesday morning.

State Police called this an "isolated incident" and said there is no threat to residents of Beech Mountain Lakes or surrounding communities.

The initial release does not report any injuries at the scene or name the suspect.

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News Briefs Luzerne County Butler Twp.Pennsylvania State Police
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News