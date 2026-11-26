Gathering in Gratitude: Interfaith group celebrates Thanksgiving together in Stroudsburg

The Pocono Interfaith Council held its annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Gathering on Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Stroudsburg. Ahead of the service, WVIA’s Kat Bolus asked participants what they’re thankful for this holiday season.

Volunteers join Meals on Wheels of NEPA to package and deliver Thanksgiving meals

Volunteers scooped turkey, mashed potatoes and vegetables into trays Wednesday at the new Meals on Wheels of NEPA building in Scranton.

CEO Muller shares Reading & Northern's plans for newly purchased Luzerne County line

This week, The Reading & Northern Railroad successfully completed its $10 million purchase of a Luzerne County freight rail line. WVIA’s Roger DuPuis spoke with Reading & Northern CEO Andy Muller Junior about the deal during a celebration in Wilkes-Barre.