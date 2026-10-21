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UP TO DATE

Meuser, Wallace tangle in spirited debate for 9th Congressional District seat

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 21, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Spirited debate sees Meuser, challenger Wallace tangle sharply over policies, state of the nation

From the outset, Democratic congressional candidate Rachel Wallace sought to put Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser on the defensive in their debate Tuesday.

But Meuser gave as good as he got as the two candidates tangled, often sharply, for more than an hour.

Brooks drops out of the only Lehigh Valley congressional debate in Pa. 7th District race

Bob Brooks, the Democratic challenger for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, pulled out of the only debate between himself and Republican incumbent Ryan Mackenzie amid sparring over a new attack ad.

Tags
UP TO DATE Dan MeuserRachel WallaceSchuylkill County9th Congressional DistrictBob BrooksRyan Mackenzie7th Congressional DistrictMidterm election
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News