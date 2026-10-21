Meuser, Wallace tangle in spirited debate for 9th Congressional District seat

Spirited debate sees Meuser, challenger Wallace tangle sharply over policies, state of the nation

From the outset, Democratic congressional candidate Rachel Wallace sought to put Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser on the defensive in their debate Tuesday.

But Meuser gave as good as he got as the two candidates tangled, often sharply, for more than an hour.

Brooks drops out of the only Lehigh Valley congressional debate in Pa. 7th District race

Bob Brooks, the Democratic challenger for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, pulled out of the only debate between himself and Republican incumbent Ryan Mackenzie amid sparring over a new attack ad.