WVIA to broadcast 9th District congressional debate between Meuser, Wallace on Tuesday night

WVIA will simulcast Tuesday evening's 9th District congressional debate between Rep. Dan Meuser and challenger Rachel Wallace across all of its broadcast and digital platforms.

The 90-minute debate, which will be hosted by the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the John E. Morgan Auditorium of Penn State Schuylkill's Student Community Center, Schuylkill Haven.

WVIA News coverage of the debate by veteran government and politics reporter Borys Krawceniuk will follow at wvia.org.

Meuser, R-Luzerne County, is seeking his fifth term. Wallace, a Schuylkill County Democrat, is a former congressional staffer who worked in the U.S. Senate, at the State Department and the White House.

The general election is Nov. 3.

How to watch, listen and stream 9th District debate

● Television viewers can tune in to WVIA-TV by antenna, on cable, or live on the station's website.

● A live stream of the debate also will be available on the WVIA App, as well as on WVIA's streaming platforms. Learn more here.

● Viewers also can watch the live stream on the WVIA News YouTube page.

● Radio listeners can tune in to WVIA-FM on the available frequency in their area, or via the live stream on the station's website. There will be a live intro to the broadcast starting shortly before 7 p.m., followed by a conversation with Krawceniuk immediately after the debate ends.

Upcoming 8th District debate at WVIA

WVIA will host the 2026 8th Congressional District debate next week between Rep. Rob Bresnahan (R-Luzerne County) and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, the Democrat vying for the seat.

That debate will take place in the WVIA studios in Pittston at 7 p.m. Oct. 29. Tickets to be part of the audience are free, with a limited number still available at this site.

Similar to the 9th District debate, the 8th District debate will be simulcast live on WVIA-TV and WVIA-FM and will be livestreamed on the station's digital platforms.