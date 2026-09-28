100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delays expected as utility work at Route 315 and Oak Street in Pittston area resumes today

WVIA | By Allison Lussi | WVIA News
Published September 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM EDT
Road construction barrels are seen in this stock photo. PennDOT says it has a record $655 million in new road and bridge projects planned across Northeast Pennsylvania in 2026.
cwbaker
/
Getty Images/iStockphoto
PennDOT advises drivers that utility work will resume Monday at the intersection of Route 315 and Oak Street in Pittston.

PennDOT is advising drivers to avoid the the area of Route 315 and Oak Street in the Pittston area today, if possible, due to work on a UGI gas main.

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m., and work will continue from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Those who have to use the intersection should be prepared for delays. There is no specific detour for the area.

“Due to the amount of traffic there and varying routes, we encourage them to take the best route for them,” state Department of Transportation spokesperson Jessica Ruddy said.

Motorists should expect lane restrictions, with the work affecting the northbound side of Route 315 leading to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension on-ramp.

Drivers are urged to obey posted speed limits, pay attention to flaggers and keep their headlights on in construction zones — as well as to use both lanes of traffic when at the intersection, and to take turns merging into the open lane.

Motorists can check traffic conditions by visiting www.511PA.com or by calling 5-1-1.
Tags
News Briefs PennDOTUGI Utilities Inc.Luzerne CountyPittston
Allison Lussi | WVIA News
See stories by Allison Lussi | WVIA News