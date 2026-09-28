Delays expected as utility work at Route 315 and Oak Street in Pittston area resumes today

PennDOT is advising drivers to avoid the the area of Route 315 and Oak Street in the Pittston area today, if possible, due to work on a UGI gas main.

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m., and work will continue from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Those who have to use the intersection should be prepared for delays. There is no specific detour for the area.

“Due to the amount of traffic there and varying routes, we encourage them to take the best route for them,” state Department of Transportation spokesperson Jessica Ruddy said.

Motorists should expect lane restrictions, with the work affecting the northbound side of Route 315 leading to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension on-ramp.

Drivers are urged to obey posted speed limits, pay attention to flaggers and keep their headlights on in construction zones — as well as to use both lanes of traffic when at the intersection, and to take turns merging into the open lane.