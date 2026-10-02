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UGI Utilities natural gas rates to rise as PUC approves another rate hike

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published October 2, 2026 at 3:02 PM EDT
Flames burn on a natural gas-burning stove on January 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. New research from Stanford University show gas stoves emit benzene, which is linked to cancer.
Scott Olson
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More than 700,000 UGI Utilities customers will pay almost 6% more for natural gas as rates rise this year and next.

The state Public Utility Commission approved a two-phase rate hike that will first raise the average monthly bill for residential customers (who use 6,880 cubic feet of gas a month) to $117.69 from $113.76.

That phase went into effect Thursday.

Rates will rise to $120.21 as of next Oct. 1, leaving them a combined 5.7% higher.

In January, UGI asked for an 8.7% increase (to $123.55 for the same customer).

Another rate hike

This is UGI’s second base-rate hike in two years.

In September 2025, the PUC approved higher residential basic rates of 6.7% for a typical residential customer.

The commission voted 3-1 to adopt the recommended decision of two administrative law judges. The judges recommended backing a settlement worked out among the company, the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation & Enforcement, the state Office of Consumer Advocate, the state Office of Small Business Advocate, and the Retail Energy Suppliers Association.

The Coalition for Affordable Utility Services and Energy Efficiency in Pennsylvania (CAUSE-PA) filed a letter indicating no opposition.

The settlement boosts UGI’s operating by $40 million for the year that started Thursday and $25 million for the year starting next Oct. 1. That translates to 5.3% more in revenues.

The company asked for $99.4 million, or 8.1%.

Residential charge up, too

The settlement also increases the residential customer charge to $19 a month from $16.25 as of Thursday and $20 next Oct. 1. The utility wanted $23 a month.

The settlement blocks UGI from asking for another rate hike before Jan. 15, 2029. The utility is still allowed to increase rates based on the cost of gas.

Other provisions

The settlement also:

  • Allows low-income customers to automatically enroll and get recertified for the utility’s bill-paying help programs. That means a customer becomes eligible for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
  • Requires the company to add $250,000 to its hardship fund and commits the company to maintain $1.5 million in total annual contributions.
  • Requires UGI to expand a program that gives income-qualified customers the option of a 24-month payment plan on 50% of their current overdue bills.

UGI distributes natural gas to about 706,000 residents and businesses in 46 counties.
Tags
Local UGI Utilities Inc.Pennsylvania Public Utility CommissionRate Hike RequestPennsylvania Office of Consumer AdvocatePennsylvania Office of Small Business AdvocateLow Income Home Energy Assistance ProgramLIHEAP
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys Krawczeniuk, one of the most experienced reporters covering Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, joined WVIA News in February 2024 after almost 36 years at the Scranton Times-Tribune and 40 years overall as a reporter. Borys brings to WVIA’s young news operation decades of firsthand knowledge about how government and politics work, as well as the finer points of reporting and writing that embody journalism when it’s done right.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News