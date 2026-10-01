100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Columbia County's Bloomsburg Fair becomes a classroom

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
WVIA News
/
WVIA News

With schools closed and more youth involved, Bloomsburg Fair becomes a classroom

The largest agricultural fair in Pennsylvania is happening this week. Many Columbia County schools are closed for the fair, and the number of youth involved is increasing.

Penn State-WHYY deal finalized. A new era begins for WPSU

Central Pennsylvania’s public broadcasting station, WPSU, is officially separated from Penn State and is part of WHYY. The Philadelphia-based station and Penn State announced the completion of the transfer Wednesday.

Tags
UP TO DATE Bloomsburg FairColumbia CountyPenn State
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News