Columbia County's Bloomsburg Fair becomes a classroom

With schools closed and more youth involved, Bloomsburg Fair becomes a classroom

The largest agricultural fair in Pennsylvania is happening this week. Many Columbia County schools are closed for the fair, and the number of youth involved is increasing.

Penn State-WHYY deal finalized. A new era begins for WPSU

Central Pennsylvania’s public broadcasting station, WPSU, is officially separated from Penn State and is part of WHYY. The Philadelphia-based station and Penn State announced the completion of the transfer Wednesday.