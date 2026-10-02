New state law requires daily recess

New state law requires recess, including on a rooftop playground in Schuylkill County

One spot for recess in Schuylkill County is unique — but the 30 minutes of daily play will soon be experienced statewide.

Starting next school year, all kindergarten through fifth grade students in Pennsylvania will receive 30 minutes of recess daily.

Scranton Fringe Festival returns for 12th year with more than 40 arts performances over 10 days

The 12th annual Scranton Fringe Festival opened Thursday, bringing more than 40 independent arts performances to nearly 20 venues through Oct. 10.