Scranton Fringe Festival returns for 12th year with more than 40 arts performances over 10 days

The 12th annual Scranton Fringe Festival opens today, bringing more than 40 independent arts performances to nearly 20 venues through Oct. 10.

The 10-day festival is “built to inspire artists and delight curious audiences,” according to Erin Kosisky, the associate producer of this year’s event.

It features traditional and experimental theater performances, music, dance, stand-up and comedy acts and children’s activities, including a puppet show.

“That's the beautiful thing about it. I really believe that there's a little something for everyone,” Kosisky said.

1 of 3 — Performance Image.jpg Scranton Fringe Festival features theater performances, music, dance, comedy acts and children’s activities. Scranton Fringe 2 of 3 — Street Performer copy.jpg The 12th annual Scranton Fringe Festival opens Thursday. Scranton Fringe 3 of 3 — Staged Reading 2.jpeg Works and performances are presented in theaters, galleries, museums, cafés, historic sites and other spaces across Scranton. Scranton Fringe

About Scranton Fringe

Works and performances are presented in theaters, galleries, museums, cafés, historic sites and other spaces across the city, inspired by the original Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland.

Conor O’Brien, Scranton Fringe executive director, and the late Elizabeth “Lizz” Bohan brought the festival to Scranton in 2015 to celebrate local art and to provide a platform for independent artists, Kosisky said.

“In the meantime, it does help bring the community together by celebrating local venues, local art,” Kosisky said, who noted the festival has grown each year since its inception.

New shows are presented during Scranton Fringe each year.

This year, several productions, including true crime comedy CHUCK and solo “paradoxical, autobiographical, anti-identity, anti-comedy clown show” FORIEGNER , come to Scranton following recent runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Other highlights include a free outdoor production of The Wind in the Willows at Doherty Pocket Park, a silent disco at Globe Gallery and a drag dance party at Ruddy's Landmark Cafe.

Facebook | Scranton Fringe Festival An early look at Scranton Fringe Festival's new 3D projection experience as part of Fall at the Furnaces.

Fringe opens Thursday and Friday with a free public celebration at the Scranton Iron Furnaces from 6 to 9 p.m. both nights. It will feature 3D projection art installations by Endeavor Audio and Light Services Inc. on the furnaces. Projection presentations will be at about 7:45 and 8:30 p.m. each evening.

Cowgirl Pills will DJ, and Untapped Voices, a local community choral group, will perform during the Thursday evening event. There will also be vendors.

During the opening event, many of the artists performing during Scranton Fringe will pitch and promote their shows to those who may be interested in attending.

“If you're coming out, it's a great way to not only give back to the community you might be living in, but it's a great way to support the community of artists that are working to share their shows with you,” Kosisky said.

“I think now more than ever, when times are a little bit tough, I think it's art and music and freedom of expression that really allow us to relate to one another and help bring us together.”

Scranton Fringe The 12th annual Scranton Fringe Festival brings more than 40 independent arts performances to nearly 20 venues.

If you go

Click here for the full Scranton Fringe Digital Festival Guide, which includes the full lineup and information on participating artists, venues and events.

Some shows are free. Other shows cost between $10 and $15. A $100 VIP Pass grants access to nearly every show. Tickets are available online .

Arrive at shows early because doors close promptly at the listed show time. There are no refunds for missed shows.

Participating local businesses will give those with a 2026 Fringe Button discounts during the festival. Buttons are $5 and available online, at the participating businesses, and at venues during the festival. Button partners include: Retro Cafe, Zummo’s Cafe, Black & Brass Coffee, DaVinci Pizza, Lost & Found Bookshop, Friendly Alien Books, Northern Light Espresso Bar and Electric City Ciderworks.

Kosisky advised those visiting for the first time to pick up a festival guide and to “walk in with an open heart, open mind, and try something new.”