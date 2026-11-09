DOJ targets Penn State over tuition policy for undocumented residents

DOJ targets Penn State over its tuition policy for undocumented residents

Penn State is the target of a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit for its tuition policy on undocumented residents, becoming the 27th institution or state the DOJ has filed suit against.

Free fair in Lackawanna County aims to help residents keep items for longer and promote recycling

Lackawanna County’s Office of Environmental Sustainability along with Johnson College and the City of Scranton are hosting a Fix-It-Fair on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Community members from Lackawanna and beyond with a variety of broken items are encouraged to sign up for the fair ahead of time.

NEWS VOICES: OURHAIR initiative adds mental health tools to hair professionals’ toolbox

Think about the last time you went to the hair salon. You probably spent a lot of the time chatting with your stylist. A new initiative is training stylists, braiders and barbers to notice the signs of mental health issues and connect their clients with the help they might need. WVIA Healthcare reporter Lydia McFarlane spent some time at one of these specially trained salons and she joins News Voices to chat about it.