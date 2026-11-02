NEWS VOICES: Pennie rates rise across the board for 2027

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

Open enrollment for health insurance has begun, and people who get their insurance through the state’s Affordable Care Act Marketplace - known as Pennie - will see their rates go up for next year. WVIA Healthcare reporter Lydia McFarlane joins News Voices to explain.