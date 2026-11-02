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NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: Pennie rates rise across the board for 2027

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
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WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

Open enrollment for health insurance has begun, and people who get their insurance through the state’s Affordable Care Act Marketplace - known as Pennie - will see their rates go up for next year. WVIA Healthcare reporter Lydia McFarlane joins News Voices to explain.

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NEWS VOICES PennieAffordable Care ActHealthcareNews Voices
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News