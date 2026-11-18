A labor lawyer with deep Lackawanna County roots plans a third run for a state appeals court next year while a former local congressman might run for a court seat, too.

Attorney Todd Eagen, 59, a former Dunmore resident who recently moved to Philadelphia, announced his candidacy for the state Superior Court on his Facebook on Tuesday. In a text Wednesday, former U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, 65, of Moosic, hinted he might run for the state Supreme Court.

“For the last 30 years I've represented unions all across Pennsylvania, but in the last four years I've been serving as the one of the members of the Civil Rules Committee for the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania,” Eagen said.

The committee helps set rules for the conduct of civil cases in Pennsylvania courts. Eagen cited his vast legal experience beyond that.

“I've tried cases and handled matters in ... about 50 counties out of the 67,” he said. “So, my experience is in every kind of venue too, whether it's arbitration or a trial court or a state agency, labor board or things like that. So, the Superior Court or any appellate court really hears a wide variety of cases. So, with my experience, I think I'm a good fit for that court.”

Eagen ran for the state Commonwealth Court in 2015 and 2017 but lost both times in the Democratic primary election. He is a grandson of the late Michael J. Eagen, a former state Supreme Court chief justice who died in 1987.

The Superior Court handles appeals from county courts of common pleas of criminal cases and civil cases that involve individuals or businesses, but not state or local governments. The Commonwealth Court typically handles appeals from county courts of civil cases that involve local or state governments or agencies or elections. The Supreme Court is the final court of appeal for all kinds of cases.

Cartwright mulls bid

Asked about running for the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Cartwright, who lost a bid for a seventh House term two years ago to U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, didn’t rule out a Supreme Court run.

In a text, Cartwright, a resident of Moosic in Lackawanna County, highlighted Democratic success in the recent election — gaining control of the state House and Senate and governor’s office and flipping four Republican-held congressional seats, including Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti defeating Bresnahan.

“It's an exciting time for our Commonwealth, and I deeply appreciate the encouragement I've received from leaders from all over to step back into the fray,” Cartwright said. “I haven't made any decisions at this time, but I'm giving serious thought to how I can best continue serving the great people of Pennsylvania.”

Explaining the vacancies

A vacancy will open on the Superior Court next year because President Judge Anne E. Lazarus will turn 75 years old, the mandatory retirement age for judges in Pennsylvania.

The Supreme Court will have at least one and maybe two vacancies on the ballot in 2027. Justice Christine Donohue turns 75. At the moment, Chief Justice Debra Todd, 69, is not planning to seek retention to another term next year, said Stacey Witalec, a spokesperson for the state Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

Judges seeking retention must declare they are by Jan. 4.