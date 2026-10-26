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Keystone Edition- Support After Service: Veterans' Mental Health & Wellness

Keystone Edition- Support After Service: Veterans' Mental Health & Wellness

Join us in the WVIA Studios for a live recording of Keystone Edition

Keystone Edition focuses on veterans’ struggles with mental and physical health after serving. We explore local, state and federal resources available to help vets build communities of support, plus discussions with survivors and success stories.

Doors Open: 5:30pm
Show: 6pm

WVIA Public Media Studios
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WVIA
570-826-6144
info@wvia.org
wvia.org
WVIA Public Media Studios
100 WVIA Way
Pittston, Pennsylvania 18504
570-826-6144
info@wvia.org
wvia.org