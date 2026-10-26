Keystone Edition- Support After Service: Veterans' Mental Health & Wellness
Keystone Edition- Support After Service: Veterans' Mental Health & Wellness
Join us in the WVIA Studios for a live recording of Keystone Edition
Keystone Edition focuses on veterans’ struggles with mental and physical health after serving. We explore local, state and federal resources available to help vets build communities of support, plus discussions with survivors and success stories.
Doors Open: 5:30pm
Show: 6pm
WVIA Public Media Studios
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
WVIA
570-826-6144
info@wvia.org
WVIA Public Media Studios
100 WVIA WayPittston, Pennsylvania 18504
570-826-6144
info@wvia.org