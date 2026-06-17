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The Future of Your Public Media

The Future of Your Public Media

Join WVIA President and CEO Carla McCabe for an evening of conversation, reflection, and community engagement as we explore the future of public media in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

The event will feature highlights from an exclusive conversation between PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Anna Quindlen on the importance of public media and its role in strengthening communities.

Following the presentation, Carla McCabe and members of the WVIA News team will lead a live audience discussion about the future of WVIA, what we've learned during a time of change, and how we can continue to serve our region for generations to come.

When: Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Time: Doors at 6:30pm
Location: Campus Theatre, Lewisburg

Each registered guest will receive complimentary popcorn to enjoy during the event.

Space is limited. Reserve your free seat today.

Campus Theatre
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
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Campus Theatre
413 Market St
Lewisburg, Pennsylvania 17837