WVIA Commemorates American History with "1776" in Scranton, Featuring a Talkback After the Performance!
WVIA Commemorates American History with "1776" in Scranton, Featuring a Talkback After the Performance!
Join DIVA Productions and Actors Circle of Scranton for a local production of the award-winning musical 1776, June 19–28 at West Scranton Intermediate School.
Following the Sunday, June 21 matinee at 2 PM, stay for a special WVIA-hosted talkback featuring WVIA’s Lisa Mazzarella, director Paige Balitski, and Misericordia University history professor Brian Carso. Cast members and audience members are invited to take part in a discussion about the historical context and themes of this beloved musical.
🎟️ Tickets and information available at actorscirclescranton.com
Actors Circle at Providence Playhouse
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Actors Circle at Providence Playhouse
1256 Providence RoadScranton, Pennsylvania 18508