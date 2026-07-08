WVIA Education will be visiting the Abington Community Library
WVIA Education will be visiting the Abington Community Library
WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home.
Abington Community Library on August 11th at 10am
Recommended Age Group - 3-6 years old
Location: 1200 W. Grove Street, Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Time: 10:00am to 10:45am
RSVP to the library: (570) 587-3440
Reservations are not required but suggested
Albright Memorial Library
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Albright Memorial Library
500 Vine St.Scranton, Pennsylvania 18509