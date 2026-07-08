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Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

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WVIA Education will be visiting the Abington Community Library

WVIA Education will be visiting the Abington Community Library

WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home. 

Abington Community Library on August 11th at 10am
Recommended Age Group - 3-6 years old
Location: 1200 W. Grove Street, Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Time: 10:00am to 10:45am
RSVP to the library: (570) 587-3440
Reservations are not required but suggested

Albright Memorial Library
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Albright Memorial Library
500 Vine St.
Scranton, Pennsylvania 18509