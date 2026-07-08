WVIA Education will be visiting the Hazleton Public Library
WVIA Education will be visiting the Hazleton Public Library
WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home.
Hazleton Public Library on September 2nd at 10:00am
Recommended Age Group - 3-6 years old
Location: 55 N. Church Street, Hazleton, PA 18201
Time: 10:00am to 10:45am
RSVP to the library: (570) 454-2961
Reservations are not required but suggested
Hazleton Area Public Library
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Hazleton Area Public Library
55 N Church StHazleton, Pennsylvania 18201