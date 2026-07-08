WVIA Education will be visiting the Hazleton Public Library

WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home.

Hazleton Public Library on September 2nd at 10:00am

Recommended Age Group - 3-6 years old

Location: 55 N. Church Street, Hazleton, PA 18201

Time: 10:00am to 10:45am

RSVP to the library: (570) 454-2961

Reservations are not required but suggested

