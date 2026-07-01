WVIA Education will be visiting the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library
WVIA Education will be visiting the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library
WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home.
Marian Sutherland Kirby Library on July 24th at 1:00pm.
Recommended Age Group - 3-6 years old
Location: Marian Sutherland Kirby Library 35 Kirby Ave, Mountain Top, PA 18707
Time: 1:00pm - 1:45pm
RSVP to the library: (570) 474-9313
Reservations are not required but suggested
Marian Sutherland Kirby Library
Free
01:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Marian Sutherland Kirby Library
35 Kirby AvenueMountain Top, Pennsylvania 18707