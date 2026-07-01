100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WVIA Education will be visiting the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library

WVIA Education will be visiting the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library

WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home. 

Marian Sutherland Kirby Library on July 24th at 1:00pm. 
Recommended Age Group - 3-6 years old
Location: Marian Sutherland Kirby Library 35 Kirby Ave, Mountain Top, PA 18707
Time: 1:00pm - 1:45pm
RSVP to the library: (570) 474-9313
Reservations are not required but suggested

Marian Sutherland Kirby Library
Free
01:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Marian Sutherland Kirby Library
35 Kirby Avenue
Mountain Top, Pennsylvania 18707