WVIA Education will be visiting the Taylor Community Library
WVIA Education will be visiting the Taylor Community Library
WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home.
Taylor Community Library on July 31st at 10:30am
Recommended Age Group - 3-6 years old
Location: 710 South Main Street, Taylor, PA 18517
Time: 10:30am to 11:15am
RSVP to the library: (570) 562-1234
Reservations are not required but suggested
Taylor Community Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Taylor Community Library
710 S. Main St.Taylor, Pennsylvania 18517