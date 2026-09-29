WVIA News & Brews at ShawneeCraft Brewing Company

Join WVIA News for an evening of community, conversation, and local flavor at ShawneeCraft Brewing Company. Support trusted, local journalism while enjoying a beautiful fall night under the stars in the outdoor Beer Garden.

Sip on a special WVIA-themed craft beer, grab some delicious wood-fired pizza, and enjoy live music from local artist Robbie Grier. A portion of all sales throughout the evening will benefit WVIA, with $1 from every draft helping to generate an estimated $1,500 in support of local journalism.

This free event takes place on October 21st from 6 - 8pm at ShawneeCraft Brewing Company (100 Shawnee Inn Drive, Shawnee on Delaware).

While you’re there, you can:



Meet members of the WVIA News team

Learn more about the reporting that keeps Northeastern & Central PA informed

Connect with fellow community members

Enjoy giveaways, games, and WVIA swag

Sign up for WVIA Membership on-site

Donate $15 or more to receive a WVIA News pint glass

Come raise a glass, enjoy great company, and help keep local journalism strong!

In the event of rain, the festivities will move indoors to the Taproom.

By registering for any event, you agree to be added to WVIA’s email list to receive updates, news, and event information. You may unsubscribe at any time.

