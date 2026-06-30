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WVIA's Education will be visiting the Osterhout Free Library

WVIA's Education will be visiting the Osterhout Free Library

WVIA Education will be visiting the Osterhout Free Library on July 8th at 10:30am.

WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home.

Recommended Age Group: 3-6 years old
Location: Osterhout Free Library 71 S. Franklin St, Wilkes-Barre PA 18701
Time:10:30am - 11:15am
RSVP to the library: (570) 823-0156
Reservations are not required but suggested

Osterhout Free Library
Free
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

WVIA
570-826-6144
info@wvia.org
wvia.org
Osterhout Free Library
71 S. Franklin Street
Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania 18701