WVIA's Education will be visiting the Osterhout Free Library
WVIA's Education will be visiting the Osterhout Free Library
WVIA Education will be visiting the Osterhout Free Library on July 8th at 10:30am.
WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home.
Recommended Age Group: 3-6 years old
Location: Osterhout Free Library 71 S. Franklin St, Wilkes-Barre PA 18701
Time:10:30am - 11:15am
RSVP to the library: (570) 823-0156
Reservations are not required but suggested
Osterhout Free Library
Free
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
WVIA
570-826-6144
info@wvia.org
Osterhout Free Library
71 S. Franklin StreetWilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania 18701