WVIA's Education will be visiting the North Pocono Library

WVIA Education will be visiting the North Pocono Library on July 22nd at 10:30am.

WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home.

Recommended Age Group: 3-6 years old

Location: North Pocono Library, 1315 Church St, Moscow, PA 18444

Time:10:30am - 11:15am

RSVP to the library: (570) 842-4700

Reservations are not required but suggested