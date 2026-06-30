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Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

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WVIA's Education will be visiting the North Pocono Library

WVIA's Education will be visiting the North Pocono Library

WVIA Education will be visiting the North Pocono Library on July 22nd at 10:30am.

WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home.

Recommended Age Group: 3-6 years old
Location: North Pocono Library, 1315 Church St, Moscow, PA 18444
Time:10:30am - 11:15am
RSVP to the library: (570) 842-4700
Reservations are not required but suggested

North Pocono Library
Free
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

WVIA
570-826-6144
info@wvia.org
wvia.org
North Pocono Library
1315 Church Street
Moscow, Pennsylvania 18444
(570) 842-4700