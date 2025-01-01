100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Discover What’s Possible in Lycoming County

10 careers. 10 stories. A world of possibilities closer than you think.

Season 5 of Careers That Work heads to Lycoming County to meet the people building, creating, solving and shaping the region’s workforce. Across 10 all-new episodes, discover careers you may know, careers you may have never considered and the real people who make them happen—from assembly workers and pressmen to content creators and skilled craftspeople. Whether you’re exploring what comes after high school, considering a new direction or simply curious about the opportunities in your community, you don’t have to have it all figured out. Sometimes, you just have to see what’s possible. New episodes premiere every Wednesday beginning September 16 on wvia.org and the WVIA YouTube channel.

Watch 1:49
Careers that Work
Lycoming Careers that Work - Preview
Premiering Wednesday, September 16 at wvia.org
Preview: S5 | 1:49
Pressman
Meet pressman Jordan Freezer and discover the skills behind a career in commercial printing.
Learn More
Furniture Craftsman
Meet furniture craftsman Alex Hoover and discover how woodworking became his career.
Learn More