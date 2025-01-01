Discover What’s Possible in Lycoming County

10 careers. 10 stories. A world of possibilities closer than you think.

Season 5 of Careers That Work heads to Lycoming County to meet the people building, creating, solving and shaping the region’s workforce. Across 10 all-new episodes, discover careers you may know, careers you may have never considered and the real people who make them happen—from assembly workers and pressmen to content creators and skilled craftspeople. Whether you’re exploring what comes after high school, considering a new direction or simply curious about the opportunities in your community, you don’t have to have it all figured out. Sometimes, you just have to see what’s possible. New episodes premiere every Wednesday beginning September 16 on wvia.org and the WVIA YouTube channel.