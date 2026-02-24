Listen to NPR live coverage of the State of the Union

President Trump will give his State of the Union address Tuesday night to highlight accomplishments and outline his vision and priorities for his administration's second year. NPR's live special coverage — which will also include the Democratic response to the speech — starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Here are ways to listen to NPR's live coverage:

Click the audio button above.

Tune in on many public radio stations or listen in the NPR app.

You can also tell your Alexa device to "Ask NPR to play Special Coverage" starting at 9 p.m. ET

Don't miss NPR's analysis of the night on the NPR Politics Podcast.

Copyright 2026 NPR