Amid allegations of abuse on Epstein's 'Zorro Ranch,' New Mexico opens new probes

On International Women's Day in March, hundreds of protesters caravanned out to a spot in the desert outside of Santa Fe. Their gathering place was a ranch in the high desert of New Mexico that once belonged to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

One of the demonstrators at the rally at the ranch was Virginia Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts.

Giuffre, who died by suicide in 2025, was one of Epstein's most prominent accusers and said she had been sexually abused at the ranch . Roberts referred to two investigations recently started by New Mexico officials.

Daniel Montaño / KUNM / KUNM Sky Roberts, second from left, addresses a crowd of hundreds of protesters during a rally at the former Zorro Ranch on International Women's day in March. His sister Virginia Giuffre accused Epstein of abuse at the ranch before taking her own life last year.

"This is what we need to see more of state by state. I think New Mexico is taking the first initiative. I think the people of New Mexico are demanding answers, they're demanding justice," Roberts said. "It starts here and there's so much more that we can continue to fight for."

In addition to his more well-known properties, including his Manhattan mansion and his private Caribbean island, Epstein owned this property, known as the Zorro Ranch. It housed a mansion, an airstrip and 10,000 acres of scrubland.

For decades there have been suspicions – some noted by officials – and even talk-radio chatter, of crimes at the ranch, including claims bodies are buried on the grounds. Connections have been drawn to several prominent figures, and court documents place some of the earliest accusations of abuse at the ranch .

Now New Mexico officials say they're seeking the truth of what happened there with the two investigations.

The state's attorney general's office announced in February it was re-opening an old investigation that was closed in 2019 at the request of federal prosecutors in New York. New Mexico's justice department went on to perform a search of the vast property with search and rescue dogs.

Morgan Lee / AP / AP New Mexico Democratic state Rep. Andrea Romero of Santa Fe talks at the state capitol in February about launching a bipartisan truth commission into activity at Jeffrey Epstein's former ranch.

Also in February, the state House unanimously created what's known as the Truth Commission.

The commission is headed by Democratic state Rep. Andrea Romero. In an interview, she said the commission will focus on systemic issues that might have attracted Epstein to the state and whether anyone played a role in sweeping things under the rug.

"We don't know. I mean, that's just it. If that wasn't the case, then what was the case? What happened here?" Romero said. "We know that there are survivors that were on the record reporting abuse. Why did their case never make it to the state nor federal government to hold that to account in some way, shape or form."

Romero said the commission is funded by $2 million from settlements New Mexico reached with a bank that did business with Epstein. She said it will subpoena witnesses and compel testimony if necessary.

It's already received a flood of tips and she says it has a list of names of former ranch employees, possible co-conspirators, and the people of Stanley, the closest town to the ranch.

"We're a living community of folks that knew people that worked there, that saw this guy parading around town, where he did yoga, where he grocery shopped," she said. "This is a community that knew about these folks living here."

/ Sky Roberts laid an offering on the makeshift memorial for Epstein alleged victims just outside the Zorro Ranch in memory of his sister, Virginia Giuffre.

Republican state Representative, Andrea Reeb is also a member of the commission. She says the political will to follow through is bipartisan.

"I think everybody wants to know what happened, and everybody, of course, has sympathy for the survivors and the victims that aren't around anymore," Reeb said. "But everyone just wants to know the truth."

The commission is scheduled to release its initial report on July 31.

Contacted again recently, Sky Roberts, Virginia Giuffre's brother, said he's heartened by the state's work so far and that with enough effort, the investigations will reveal what he called "the tragedies suffered" and find justice for survivors.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to connect with a counselor.

Daniel Montaño covers public health for KUNM.

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