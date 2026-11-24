Updated November 24, 2026 at 5:30 AM EST

Sign up for NPR's Up First morning newsletter for the stories you need to start your day.

On Monday morning, a couple hours after Nvidia's board announced it had reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO, President Trump shared an AI-generated image on social media.

It's based on that striking photo of the president from 2024, just after he survived an assasination attempt. Surrounded by Secret Service agents, his face bloodied, Trump hoists a defiant fist in the air.

In the doctored photo, instead of Trump, it's Huang. An Nvidia flag flies behind him. And in his hoisted fist, he holds a red bra.

"I was absolutely flabbergasted," says Bo Young Lee, who worked as chief diversity officer at Uber for five years starting in 2018.

To Lee, it seemed Trump was suggesting that the Nvidia CEO is as important to the country as he is.

"But then also the red bra is an indication that it's open hunting season for women," she says. "It stirs up all sorts of stereotypes and misogynistic perspectives about women."

To others, the image drives home the idea that in Silicon Valley, as long as you're successful, anything goes.

The White House has not responded to NPR's questions about what Trump was trying to say with the image.

Spy intrigue overshadows workplace transgressions

Even as Huang's return to Nvidia has been cheered by investors, some employees and Trump, it has sparked shock and disbelief among others, including those who have long worked to improve workplace culture in Silicon Valley.

"It's actually unfathomable to me," says Lee, who now serves as an adviser to AI4ALL, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing diversity, inclusion, and responsible practices in artificial intelligence.

After The New York Times revealed that Huang had engaged in an extramarital affair with a woman the U.S government believes is a Chinese intelligence asset, Lee watched as the broader conversation was dominated by concerns about national security, corporate governance and Nvidia's stock price.

That scandal overshadowed allegations of other problematic behavior in the workplace, specifically Huang's alleged affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, one of Huang's many direct reports.

"Everyone is minimizing that alleged relationship there because of who she is," says Lee.

The fact that Powell is herself a senior leader who makes a lot of money shouldn't matter, Lee says. She argues that people in subordinate roles, even powerful ones, can't properly consent, "simply for the fact that there is this power differential."

Nvidia's board did find that Huang's behavior was "inconsistent" with the company's code of conduct. By Monday morning, that didn't seem to matter.

"The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang's candor and ability to lead Nvidia," the board said in a statement.

Lee says that response sends a message to Nvidia employees and all of Silicon Valley that it's OK to break the rules as long as you come clean.

"'Just be transparent with us,'" she imagines the board saying.

Nvidia did not respond to NPR's questions about Lee's concerns.

A deepening of "tech bro" culture in Trump's second term

In Silicon Valley, there have been private conversations about Huang's alleged workplace transgressions and the power dynamics at play, but women don't appear eager to speak publicly.

NPR reached out to two dozen women who work in the tech space. Freada Kapor Klein was one of the few willing to talk. The social impact investor says conversations about workplace behavior are much quieter than they have been in other eras, such as in 2017 and 2018, when a number of venture capitalists resigned amid allegations they were sexually harassing female entrepreneurs.

In 2017, Kapor Klein and her husband, Mitch Kapor, used their positions as early investors in Uber to publicly call out the company over its toxic culture, one they said tolerated bullying and harassment. The co-founder and CEO Travis Kalanick ended up resigning. Kapor Klein hoped it'd be a teachable moment.

But now, she feels Silicon Valley has gone backwards.

"Tech bro culture is stronger now than I have seen it in decades," she says, adding that Trump's attacks on DEI have amplified that culture.

Among women and people of color in Silicon Valley, she says there's now real trepidation about the anti-DEI sentiment — the axing of programs, chief diversity officers and employee resource groups.

"All of the supports or mechanisms have been pretty much stripped away," she says.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images Screens display news of the reinstatement of Jensen Huang, seen outside the NASDAQ MarketSite, in New York, on November 23, 2026.

"All that matters is money"

To be clear, Huang has not been accused of predatory behavior. Still, Kapor Klein says his swift comeback is troubling.

"It is a resounding message that all that matters is money," she says. "If you are thought of as a singular talent, you can violate corporate policy, you can possibly threaten national security, you can make up your own rules as you go, you can create toxic workplace culture — as long as you bring in the money."

By the end of last week, Nvidia's stock had fallen almost 49% from its peak in October, and about 27% from before Huang's resignation. On Monday, it rebounded significantly.

Lee says Silicon Valley has always had an unhealthy relationship with its "genius founders."

"We elevate these leaders to god-like levels, and that's been done to Mark Zuckerberg, and that's being done to Sam Altman, and that's definitely [been] done to Jensen Huang," says Lee. "You become untouchable at that point."

Kapor Klein says what's unfolded at Nvidia has made abundantly clear that AI companies need guardrails for their CEOs, not just for the tools they're creating.

"We see a board that ignored that," she says. "There are no guardrails on this CEO's behavior."

NPR's Scott Horsley contributed to this story.



Copyright 2026 NPR