ARLINGTON, Texas — Joe Milton rolled to his left while motioning DeVonta Smith where to go near the end zone, then threw the kind of deep ball the Dallas Cowboys always knew he was capable of when he was playing for them.

That 50-yarder was the first of two long touchdowns for the Philadelphia duo against the quarterback's former team, and the start of quite a comeback.

Milton, who was Dak Prescott's backup all last season, threw three touchdowns and ran for another one in a 39-38 win Thursday in his third start for the Eagles, who signed him off the Dallas practice squad on Oct. 16.

"The guy's a rock star. ... True example of being cool, calm, collected, and just keep playing the next play, no matter what the outcome," said Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata, who was then asked about the long TD passes. "We've seen it in practice a couple of times. The oohs and aahs were still there, but not as much. It was just like you know he can get that throw done."

After 50- and 45-yard touchdown passes to Smith, Milton ran 15 yards for a score in the fourth quarter and threw a 24-yard TD to Makai Lemon with 2:10 left before Philadelphia lined up for a 2-point conversion. Milton connected with Smith in the end zone, but a holding call against Mailata wiped out the tying score before another try was broken up at the goal line.

But the Eagles (4-7), who were down 31-10 early in the third quarter, got one more chance after sacking Prescott on fourth-and-1 for a nine-yard loss to their 48 in the final minute. After a couple of short completions to Smith and a pass interference call against Dallas, Jake Elliott kicked a 59-yard field goal with 2 seconds left.

Milton, signed by the Eagles about the same time they were determining that Jalen Hurts' season was over because of diagnosis of blood clots, completed 21 of 31 passes for a career-best 331 yards.

Julio Cortez / AP Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III (14) runs to score a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026.

"You never know when your opportunity is going to come. You never know, when, where, how. The only thing you can do is just prepare yourself," Milton said. "That's just the main thing I did. There wasn't a day where I was in a Cowboys facility and I didn't take notes. I didn't let a day go by where I didn't ask a question. So just being prepared for the moment and I mean, it showed up when it needed to. ... Really trying to hold my emotions in up here. Just thankful for the moment."

While he was sacked five times, and the Cowboys defense had him on the run throughout, Milton made several big plays out of the pocket.

On the 50-yard TD late in the first half, Milton rolled to his left and was in front of the Cowboys sideline when he threw back toward the center of the field — the ball was in the air more than 60 yards before Smith caught it at the goal line. Milton then looked toward the Dallas bench and made some seemingly good-natured gestures with a huge smile on his face.

"Can't even remember doing that, but it was just kind of in a moment," he said.

Then late in the third quarter, while rolling to his right toward his sideline, Milton threw deep to an open Smith, who after the catch had to take only a few steps into the end zone to complete the 45-yard score. Smith had 11 catches for 200 yards.

Milton's quick sprint down the sideline on his touchdown run got the Eagles within 38-30 with 9:09 left.

"He played his butt off. He played really good, made some throws that only he can make," coach Nick Sirianni said. "He played an outstanding game, super composed throughout."

After appearing in four games for Dallas last season, Milton lost his backup role to Sam Howell in training camp this year. But Milton stayed with the Cowboys on their practice squad until getting signed by their NFC East rival.

Julio Cortez / AP Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) embraces Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III (14) after an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026.

The Eagles lost their seventh game in a row, 19-11 to the New York Giants in Milton's first start Nov. 8. After a bye week, they won 19-16 last Sunday over Pittsburgh, when Milton got them in range for a field goal and a two-score lead with four minutes remaining and then converted a third down in the final minute that allowed them to run out the clock.

Only one of Milton's regular-season appearances for the Cowboys was at AT&T Stadium, in a 34-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Dec. 21.

His third start Thursday was only his eighth regular-season game in the NFL after appearing in nine preseason games — six for the Cowboys this season and last, along with three for New England in 2024 after the Patriots drafted him in the sixth round that year.

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