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Meet the creator of the Story Spine, an 8-sentence tool to create and analyze stories

NPR | By Matt Ozug,
Scott DetrowBarrie Hardymon
Published June 23, 2026 at 6:26 PM EDT

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks to playwright Kenn Adams about his formula for creating or analyzing stories called the Story Spine.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Arts
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
Barrie Hardymon
Barrie Hardymon is the Senior Editor at NPR's Weekend Edition, and the lead editor for books. You can hear her on the radio talking everything from Middlemarch to middle grade novels, and she's also a frequent panelist on NPR's podcasts It's Been A Minute and Pop Culture Happy Hour. She went to Juilliard to study viola, ended up a cashier at the Strand, and finally got a degree from Johns Hopkins' Writing Seminars which qualified her solely for work in public radio. She lives and reads in Washington, DC.