100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How war in Iran could impact global energy markets

NPR | By Julia Simon,
Emily KwongSadie BabitsPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published March 1, 2026 at 5:40 PM EST

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, a major oil producer, threatens to impact oil and natural gas markets worldwide.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Business
Julia Simon
Julia Simon is the Climate Solutions reporter on NPR's Climate Desk. She covers the ways governments, businesses, scientists and everyday people are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She also works to hold corporations, and others, accountable for greenwashing.
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the founding reporter and now co-host for Short Wave, NPR's daily science podcast. Her first homework assignment in kindergarten was to bring in a leaf to class. She's been looking at trees ever since.
Sadie Babits
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]