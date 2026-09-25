Aga's restaurant in Houston is number one in the world for Uber Eats deliveries

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

If you're hungry in Houston and decide to order delivery, you might just end up ordering from Aga's.

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Because, according to Uber Eats, this Indian Pakistani restaurant does the most delivery orders on its platform of any single-location restaurant in the world.

(SOUNDBITE OF METAL CLANKING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: The kitchen is pretty much open 24 hours, right? So they start prepping at midnight, goes on till 2 in the morning, 3 in the morning. Then the chefs will come in, and they'll start preparing the dishes for the next morning.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: What are these (ph)?

SAL MAREDIA: We have 10 chefs. We have five from Pakistan, four from India and one from Bangladesh.

SUMMERS: Sal Maredia is the CEO of Aga's. He says they serve thousands of people a day.

MAREDIA: Average is 4,200 people, if you do the 30-day average. But on the weekends, like Saturday night, over 6,000 people.

SUMMERS: That includes delivery orders, takeout and people dining in. And this restaurant is massive. It seats around 750 people.

(CROSSTALK)

DETROW: Maredia says customers especially love their lamb chops, marinated for 24 hours, and their chicken lollipops - fancy drumsticks.

MAREDIA: We just cannot get enough chicken lollipops. It's so favorite to kids, adults and everyone else.

DETROW: And, of course, the classics.

MAREDIA: Our chicken tikka masala, extremely popular. Butter chicken, very popular. Our garlic naan, we cannot - I mean, we cannot bake enough.

SUMMERS: With orders pouring in, Maredia had to come up with a faster way to get the food from the kitchen to the pickup area, which is about 100 feet away.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: OK, of course.

MAREDIA: So the first thing I did - install the conveyer system, and that made it so effortless.

SUMMERS: And Maredia's latest challenge - it's expanding the business.

MAREDIA: Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, London, Paris, Dubai - I want Aga's to be everywhere.

DETROW: But he says he won't forget his customers in Houston.

MAREDIA: If you say anything bad about Aga's in Houston, they'll fight (laughter). They'll fight with you.

DETROW: A chicken lollipop would be good right about now.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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