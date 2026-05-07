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New study measures whether school cell phone bans actually work

NPR | By Sequoia Carrillo,
Michel Martin
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:40 AM EDT

A first-of-its-kind national study looks at the impacts of cell phone bans in schools.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Education News
Sequoia Carrillo
Sequoia Carrillo is a reporter for NPR's Education Team. Along with covering big stories like the student debt crisis and segregation in K-12 schools, she reports on innovation in the education space — sometimes for Code Switch.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.