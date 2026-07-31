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The latest on the Colorado River water-sharing plan

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 31, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT

The federal government has released a proposal to divvy up water among seven western states that rely on the drought-stricken Colorado River, and it could include major cuts for big cities downstream.

The proposal comes as those seven states have been unable to come to a water-sharing agreement.

Host Anthony Brooks gets an update on what’s at stake and the state of the river from Sarah Porter, director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Environment
Here & Now Newsroom