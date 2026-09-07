An Army veteran is using her suicide attempt story to help others

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

According to a report this year from the Department of Veterans Affairs, 17 veterans die by suicide every day, a rate twice that of the general population.

Army Veteran Chanté Franco was nearly one of them, and now shares her story with other veterans and their families to raise awareness. Franco, who now works with the Wounded Warrior Project, joins host Peter O’Dowd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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