World Refugee Day: A Photo Essay
Prisca Poly carries her baby, Ngoy Mukelo, on her back while John Mukelo speaks to Lubung Mukelo, 4, at World Refugee Day at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger
Moshia Sadaya, 5, of Scranton opted for the American flag face paint.
AIMEE DILGER
Nanda and Deepa Iagun and their daughters Bhawana, 16, and Sristee, 10, wait to perform a Nepalese cultural dance.
AIMEE DILGER
Cousins, all from Africa, Moses Muisgha, 6, Akeza Providence, 8, Clarissa Unease, 13, Isimbi Keza Jesca, 8, Alliance Uwase, 17, and Gloria Uwajeneza, 13, play with bubbles at the World Refugee Day event.
AIMEE DILGER
Women try various ethnic foods at World Refugee Day.
AIMEE DILGER
AIMEE DILGER
Nalusumu Bile and Mwefu Mwefu of Tanzania try different ethnic foods.
AIMEE DILGER
Cynthia Kiyungi, 14, and Lilla Kiyungi both of Uganda and friend Marama Mussa of Ethiopia stop by a table sponsored by the University of Scranton which gave out treat bags.
Aimee Dilger
Sristee, 10, and Bhawana Lagun, 16, of Nepal perform a cultural dance.
AIMEE DILGER
Ushu Mukelo, of the Congolese Community of Scranton, and the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, listen as Chandra Sharma, of the Bhutanese Cultural Foundation of Scranton Association, speaks at World Refugee Day.
AIMEE DILGER
Members of refugee communities in Northeast Pennsylvania gathered at Nay Aug Park in Scranton in celebration of World Refugee Day. People who attended the free event on Saturday, June 24, enjoyed ethnic food, cultural music and dance. World Refugee Day is marked globally to honor the strength, courage and perseverance of millions of refugees.
This year's theme was "Home Away from Home" in recognition of refugees' resilience in rebuilding their lives.