Election returns: county commissioners

Bradford

Zachary Gates (D)

Daryl Miller (R, incumbent)

Doug McLinko (R, incumbent)

Incumbents Daryl Miller and Doug McLinko maintain Republican control of the Bradford County Commission. Troy, PA lawyer Zachary Gates joins them as the Democratic minority candidate.

Carbon

Jim Thorpe Mayor Michael Sofranko was elected to County Commissioner.

Rocky Ahner (D, incumbent)

Wayne Nothstein (R, incumbent)

Michael J. Sofranko (R)

Columbia

Two newcomers will join Columbia County commissioners. Republicans Dean Brewer and Randy Karschner won the two open seats according to unofficial results Tuesday night. They each had around 32 percent of the vote with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Dean A. Brewer (R) - 32.26%

Randy Karschner (R) - 31.82%

David M. Kovach (D, incumbent) - 19.78%

Ed Sanders III (D) - 15.67%

Lackawanna

Incumbent Chris Chermak, a Republican, and newcomers Matt McGloin and Bill Gaughan, both Democrats, will serve as county commissioners.

Bill Gaughan (D)

Matt McGloin (D)

Chris Chermak (R, incumbent)

Luzerne

Luzerne county council has five new members of county council.

Luzerne County voters had to choose six members of the 11-seat council on Tuesday.

Four of six democrats running earned seats according to unofficial results, with newcomer Joanna Bryn Smith earning the top spot. One new republican, Harry Haas, also received enough votes to take a council seat.

Republican Lee Ann McDermott kept her seat on the council, the only incumbent nominee to do so.

Previously, Tim McGinley was the only democrat serving on the county council. He is leaving his seat due to a three-term limit in the county’s home rule charter.

Also joining the council are democrats and newcomers Patricia Krushnowski, Brittany Stephenson and Jimmy Sabatino.

The following are unofficial results with 94 percent of precincts reporting:

Joanna Bryn Smith (D) - 9.01%

Jimmy Sabatino (D) - 8.97%

Patricia Krushnowski (D) - 8.7%

Lee Ann McDermott (R, incumbent) - 8.94%

Brittany Stephenson (D) - 8.5%

Harry Haas (R ) - 8.5%

Lycoming

Republicans Scott L. Metzger, the lone incumbent, and Marc Sortman won their races alongside Democrat Mark Mussina.

Mark Mussina (D)

Marc Sortman (R)

Scott Metzger (R, incumbent)

Monroe

John Christy (D, incumbent)

Sharon Laverdure (D, incumbent)

David C. Parker (R)

Montour

Republicans and newcomers, Scott Lynn and Rebecca Dressler, will serve as commissioners alongside Democrat and incumbent Trevor Finn.

Trevor Finn (D, incumbent)

Scott Lynn (R)

Rebecca Dressler (R)

Northumberland

Did not post results online

Pike

Commissioner Tony Waldron was voted out of office. Democrat Christa Caceres received shy of 1,000 votes more than Waldron.

Christa Caceres (D)

Matthew M. Osterberg (R, incumbent)

Ronald R. Schmalzle (R, incumbent)

Schuylkill

With 77% of precincts reporting, newcomer Larry Padora will join the Schuylkill County Board of Commissioners.

Gary Hess (D, incumbent)

Barron Boots Hetherington (R, incumbent)

Larry Padora (R)

Snyder

The race for commissioners was unopposed.

Incumbents Adam D. Ewig, a Democrat, and Republicans Joe Kantz and Chuck Steininger, all kept their seats.

Sullivan

Brian L. Hoffman and Darlene A. Fenton, both Republicans and incumbents, will serve as commissioners again. Scott Myers, a Democrat, also won a seat.

Scott Myers Jr. (D)

Brian Hoffman (R, incumbent)

Darlene Fenton (R, incumbent)

Susquehanna

Judith Herschel (D, incumbent)

Alan Hall (R, incumbent)

David Darrow (R)

41% of precincts report newcomer Republican David Darrow joins Democrat Judith Herschel and Republican Alan Hall on the Commission.

Tioga

Shane Nickerson (D)

Marc Rice (R)

Sam VanLoon (R)

Tioga County elected all new faces to the commission. Republican Sam VanLoon, Republican Marc Rice, and Democrat Shane Nickerson are the projected representatives.

Union

Incumbents Preston Boop and Jeff Reber, both Republicans, and Democrat Stacy Richards, will all serve again as county commissioners.

Stacy Richards (D, incumbent)

Preston Boop (R, incumbent)

Jeff Reber (R, incumbent)

Wayne

Commissioner James Shook was voted out of office.

Jocelyn Cramer (D, incumbent)

Michael Dougherty (D)

Brian Smith (R, incumbent)

Wyoming

Ernest King (D, incumbent)

Richard Wilbur (R, incumbent)

Thomas Henry (R, incumbent)

All three incumbents remain in office.