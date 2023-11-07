Wilkes-Barre building will offer affordable housing and shelter

Services are expanding to meet the growing demand for affordable housing in Wilkes-Barre. Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania (VOAPA) is spearheading a project to create five one-bedroom units to help people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

Amanda Zellner is the Chief of Staff for VOAPA.

“We’re really seeing the need grow as there are less and less affordable units available and easy to find,” she said. “Generally speaking, we’re just seeing a longer time to be able to kind of go through that pathway from being unsheltered to finding safe, affordable, and long-term housing options.”

Named Brian’s Place, in honor of a former employee of the nonprofit, the facility was made with men and the medically fragile in mind. VOAPA operates Ruth’s Place, a homeless shelter for women.

“There isn’t something comparable that’s 24/7 currently for men,” Zellner said. “That’s a population that we have identified as needing additional supportive services during the day, but we also see couples, families and all sorts of individuals that would be eligible.”

Located at 130 E. Division St. in Wilkes-Barre, the nearly 5,000 square-foot space will be renovated to five one-bedroom units and a common area to accommodate more during the day.

1 of 2 — IMG_8135.jpeg Brian's Place will be located at 130 E. Division St. in Wilkes-Barre. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 2 of 2 — IMG_8139.jpeg VOAPA purchased the building in 1999 and used it as an administrative office. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

Clifton Hall, a case manager for the outreach program, spends every Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Kirby Park. They host a coffee party to engage people and allow them to learn about services available. Through VOAPA’s Give Hope street outreach program in Luzerne County, Hall has seen an increase in demand for daytime shelter.

“The number of people that we provide services to… we were tipping at 30 as a max, and now we’re in the 80s, so I think that’s a reflection of the greater number of people that are facing this crisis.”

Hall says Mother Theresa Haven, a homeless shelter for men on E. Jackson Street, doesn't operate during the daytime.

At Brian’s Place, a roughly 2,000 square foot common area will have showers, laundry, a food pantry, and storage lockers. A staff member will be on site daily to provide supportive services.

The organization will create an application process and a waitlist for the place, which they plan to open next fall. Preference will be given to those with mental health needs.

“During our intake process, we rely on self-reporting before we make referrals for services,” Hall said.

According to Zellner, Give Hope served 204 individuals last year, 70% of which reported having a mental health condition, 48% reported a physical health condition and 50% reported a chronic health condition. VOAPA connects community health workers with people to help them navigate the healthcare system.

“That can be anything from getting healthcare benefits, to identifying who your primary care physician is… making doctor’s appointments or knowing how to access different behavioral and mental health services,” Zellner said. “So while it does start with those conversations, the idea is that we’re also able to help people navigate those systems that are incredibly, incredibly challenging.”

VOAPA started applying for funds for the project in 2018. The roughly $3 million development was named in honor of Brian Johns, the first homeless street outreach worker for VOAPA.