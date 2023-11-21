Cranksgiving: Taking the “drive” out of food drive in Scranton

Cyclists hit the streets of Scranton over the weekend, rounding up non-perishable food items and toiletries from local grocery stores.

The Anthracite Bicycle Coalition organized the group ride to benefit the NEPA Youth Shelter, a Scranton nonprofit that serves teens experiencing homelessness. The food will go to the shelter’s after school teen drop-in center and emergency housing program.

“When kids turn 18, they are technically adults and they are shown the door very often by their families for a variety of reasons,” said Maureen Maher-Gray, the shelter's founder and executive director. “We provide financial support for them for up to a year, sometimes more, so they can graduate high school.”

Teens also learn how to find jobs, sign up for benefits, live in an apartment and “be good tenants,” Maher-Gray said.

courtesy Jay Rogan Riders listen to instructions and words of thanks from Gene McDonough, president of the Anthracite Bicycle Coalition, dressed as a turkey before the event.

On Saturday more than 40 people, some in costumes, met at Groove Brewing (1401 Sanderson Ave.) to plan their routes to local shops. Gene McDonough, who heads the volunteer-run bike coalition, said turnout nearly doubled from last year.

“Usually we average 20 to 30 people,” he said, adding he’s hopeful the event attracts even more riders in 2024.

The main group pedaled at a slower pace to include riders of all abilities while smaller groups broke off for a longer ride, part of a Scranton-centric scavenger hunt.

Instructions said to take photos with anything related to the TV show, The Office, along the ride; locations of former mines; brick-lined streets; passersby on bikes; and the Electric City sign on Courthouse Square.

1 of 2 — IMG_3275.JPG Riders stopped at several independent shops to pick up items for the food drive, including Laos Asian Market, 1813 N. Main Ave.. Tom Riese / WVIA News 2 of 2 — IMG_3273.JPG On an early stop, riders line up their bikes before heading into a larger supermarket chain. All items went to the NEPA Youth Shelter. Tom Riese / WVIA News

Organizers prioritized shopping at independent stores including Laos Asian Market, Super Natural Produce and Vitali’s Market. Larger chains like Giant, Price Rite and Redner’s also got business from the riders.

It was one of over 100 bike events dubbed “Cranksgiving” that took place this fall in the U.S., Canada and U.K., according to a national organizing group. The event was first held in New York City in 1999. There’s no sign-up fee, but participants are asked to purchase items to go to a charity or organization of choice.

Several rides take place in Pennsylvania. McDonough said there used to be a ride in Honesdale.

“We do a local one here… There’s one out in Penn State, there’s one in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia,” he said.

Groups in Johnstown, York, Lancaster and Reading also participated in 2023, per the national event list.

Since 2020, Anthracite Bicycle Coalition has partnered with Groove, who brews a special beer for the event, McDonough said. This year it was the Cranksgiving Hazy IPA. Before 2023, riders gathered at Groove’s former location on North Washington Avenue before taking off for the two-wheel food drive.

Among other charities, previous Scranton food drives benefited the Bread Basket of NEPA and the Carbondale office of Catholic Social Services.