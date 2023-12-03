100 WVIA Way
Protesters: Stop the fighting, stop making ammunitions

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published December 3, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST
Protesters along Cedar Ave. in Scranton hold a large "Free Palestine" sign.
1 of 8  — 12032023_Palestine020.jpg
Protesters along Cedar Ave. in Scranton hold a large “Free Palestine” sign.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Veterans Mike Fenner and Jack Gilroy lay in front of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant to block access.
2 of 8  — 12032023_Palestine013.jpg
Veterans Mike Fenner and Jack Gilroy lay in front of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant to block access.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Protesters march outside the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant on Sunday, Dec. 3.
3 of 8  — 12032023_Palestine003.jpg
Protesters march outside the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant on Sunday, Dec. 3.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A boy holds the Palestinian flag upon arriving to the Free Palestine Rally in Scranton.
4 of 8  — 12032023_Palestine005.jpg
A boy holds the Palestinian flag upon arriving to the Free Palestine Rally in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Protesters wear white masks and carry bundles representing children who died in Gaza outside of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
5 of 8  — 12032023_Palestine006.jpg
Protesters wear white masks and carry bundles representing children who died in Gaza outside of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Jamie Santiago protests outside of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
6 of 8  — 12032023_Palestine007.jpg
Jamie Santiago protests outside of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Ariel Gold, executive director of the Fellowship of Reconciliation, wears a "Jews Say Cease Fire Now" shirt and shouts for change in the Israeli occupation of Gaza.
7 of 8  — 12032023_Palestine027.jpg
Ariel Gold, executive director of the Fellowship of Reconciliation, wears a “Jews Say Cease Fire Now” shirt and shouts for change in the Israeli occupation of Gaza.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Veterans for Peace Director Mike Ferner lays in front of the gate to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
8 of 8  — 12032023_Palestine019.jpg
Veterans for Peace Director Mike Ferner lays in front of the gate to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

At the gate of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant on Sunday, close to 200 protesters of all ages called for the plant to stop operations and for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

People demonstrating in President Joe Biden's hometown demanded that he stop Israel from bombing Gaza.

“It’s the worst thing ever. How America could let this happen?" said Farouk Abed-Rabbo.

Abed-Rabbo's niece and her three children were killed in Gaza.

“Whole house went down on them ... Until now we don't even know who's living or who's dead," said Abed-Rabbo, who was born and educated in Jerusalem and now lives in Moscow.

He joined the protest to stand with the people of Gaza and to be their voice locally.

Farouk Abed-Rabbo, left, joins a member of Veterans for Peace at the Rally for Palestine outside the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Farouk Abed-Rabbo, left, joins a member of Veterans for Peace at the Rally for Palestine outside the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.

On Oct. 7, the militant group Hamas, an Islamist political and military organization who governs the Gaza Strip of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, attacked Israel. Since then, with support from the United States, Israel has retaliated.

The Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in the city's downtown makes 155mm artillery shells used in many field guns and howitzers. The U.S. is providing that type of ammunition to both Ukraine and Israel. Whether or not the shells that are made in Scranton end up in the Middle East is unclear. WVIA News reached out to the U.S. Department of Defense but did not hear back.

Jack Gilroy is a Carbondale native and member of Veterans for Peace.

"Gaza is about as wide as it is from here to Dunmore," he told the crowd. "It's about as long as a marathon."

The United States is violating the Leahy Law by sending the ammunition to Israel, said Gilroy. The law prohibits the U.S. from funding foreign security forces that are in violation of human rights.

Gilroy and the director of Veterans for Peace, Mike Ferner, laid in front of the gate of the plant as protesters circled around them.

Some waved Palestinian flags. Others carried signs showing the devastation in Gaza. Protesters wore white masks and held bundles representing the more than 5,000 children who have reportedly died since the war began. Mohrasvid Umar, the Imam at the Islamic Center of Scranton, offered a prayer from the Quran.

A protester wearing a white mask and carrying a baby prop stands outside the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
1 of 15  — 12032023_Palestine001.jpg
A protester wearing a white mask and carrying a baby prop stands outside the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Protesters at the Rally for Palestine outside of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
2 of 15  — 12032023_Palestine008.jpg
Protestors at the Rally for Palestine outside of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Mike Ferner, the national director for Veterans for Peace, hands out masks.
3 of 15  — 12032023_Palestine010.jpg
Mike Ferner, the national director for Veterans for Peace, hands out masks.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Protesters demonstrate outside the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant to end supplying 155mm artillery to Israel.
4 of 15  — 12032023_Palestine011.jpg
Protesters demonstrate outside the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant to end supplying 155mm artillery to Israel.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A protester carries a sign outside the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant during the Rally for Palestine.
5 of 15  — 12032023_Palestine015.jpg
A protester carries a sign outside the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant during the Rally for Palestine.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Many of the protesters held props and signs to bring awareness to the war in Gaza.
6 of 15  — 12032023_Palestine016.jpg
Many of the protesters held props and signs to bring awareness to the war in Gaza.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A protester marches with a sign asking to end Israel's occupation of Gaza.
7 of 15  — 12032023_Palestine017.jpg
A protester marches with a sign asking to end Israel's occupation of Gaza.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A woman marches with representations of children that have died in Gaza.
8 of 15  — 12032023_Palestine018.jpg
A woman marches with representations of children that have died in Gaza.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Protesters march outside of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
9 of 15  — 12032023_Palestine021.jpg
Protesters march outside of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Protesters outside the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
10 of 15  — 12032023_Palestine022.jpg
Protesters outside the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Protesters hold signs for passing drivers to see along Cedar Ave in Scranton.
11 of 15  — 12032023_Palestine023.jpg
Protesters hold signs for passing drivers to see along Cedar Ave in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A member of the Islamic Center of Scranton holds a sign in protest of the war in Gaza.
12 of 15  — 12032023_Palestine024.jpg
A member of the Islamic Center of Scranton holds a sign in protest of the war in Gaza.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Protesters walk outside of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
13 of 15  — 12032023_Palestine025.jpg
Protesters walk outside of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Veteran and Carbondale native, Jack Gilroy, wears a mask and prop during the Rally for Palestine in Scranton.
14 of 15  — 12032023_Palestine026.jpg
Veteran and Carbondale native, Jack Gilroy, wears a mask and prop during the Rally for Palestine in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A man holds a baby prop and listens to speakers at Rally for Palestine outside the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
15 of 15  — 12032023_Palestine028.jpg
A man holds a baby prop and listens to speakers at Rally for Palestine outside the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Ariel Gold is executive director of the Fellowship of Reconciliation, the oldest interfaith peace organization. She is the first Jewish leader of the organization and joined the protest from New Jersey.

“We are calling for an immediate ceasefire, for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, for all hostages to be released and for the U.S. to stop funding Israel's crimes against the Palestinian people," she said.
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the newly-formed WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News