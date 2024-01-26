Lackawanna County’s new commissioners bring ‘no nonsense’ culture

Lackawanna County’s newest commissioners are emphasizing communication as they shift the energy within local government, instituting long-term plans and analyzing existing protocols.

Commissioners Bill Gaughan and Matt McGloin have a lot in common: they are Scranton-born Democrats who care about their hometown, their families, and transparency. They join Commissioner Chris Chermak, who is serving his second term. Gaughan, 36, serves as chairman of the board and McGloin, 34, is vice chairman.

Before running for county office, McGloin made a name for himself as a quarterback at Penn State University. He studied broadcasting and has been heard on Sirius XM Radio and Big Ten Network. McGloin played for the NFL for six years before moving home to start a family.

“I've had a chance to live in a lot of different places, and all roads lead back to home,” he said.

With seven children between the two of them (so far), both of them mentioned their parents when asked what inspired their involvement in public service.

“We can never lose sight of the fact that we're here to serve the people,” Gaughan said. “That's why I got involved in this almost 10 years ago, that’s why I wanted to run for this office. I know that's why [McGloin] got involved, and that's why we've been able to work together so well.”

Gaughan taught English and American Government in the Scranton School District and at Commonwealth Charter Academy. He also served on Scranton City Council for eight years.



Finances

Gaughan and McGloin are bringing the county’s finances to attention right away, and calling it an emergency.

The 2024 budget has a roughly $15 million deficit and a larger shortfall is anticipated next year. The county stopped paying vendors in summer 2023 in order to pay utility bills and wages, leaving $19 million unpaid at the start of 2024.

“There is no long-term plan in place for the county,” McGloin said.

At the start of this year, Lackawanna County applied and was approved for the Strategic Management Planning Program through the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). A team of financial experts will analyze the county’s budget and make recommendations to create a path forward.

It will take about six months for the state to develop a plan and even longer to implement it and see changes. The commissioners emphasize that they are working to fix the issue, but it will take time. Gaughan says raising taxes is not out of the question, but it wouldn’t be drastic.

“The honest truth is you cannot operate a government without getting revenue from taxes,” Gaughan said. “But we want to get this to a point where it’s nominal increases.”



Workforce

Gaughan and McGloin are spending time getting to know the county’s current workforce and each department lead. They say some employees were surprised to see a commissioner pop in and say hi.

“Communication is key,” McGloin said. “I want to be a part of a really healthy team environment, where everybody understands their job… Everybody knows what their role is. And they embrace it. And they don't just accept it, they embrace their role.”

They say they’re bringing a ‘no nonsense’ culture, and not losing focus of who they serve.

“We have to deliver services to the public,” Gaughan said. “This isn’t an employment agency for cousins and friends and family.”

On Wednesday, the county fired William Browning, former director of the Department of Health and Human Services, following controversy surrounding the Office of Youth and Family Services (OYFS).

Police arrested five OYFS caseworkers in June 2023 for failing to report abuse and endangering the welfare of children. Lackawanna County Judge James Gibbons dismissed the charges Jan. 12, ruling that state law protects them from prosecution.

The commissioners appointed Barbara Durkin as interim director while they search statewide for a new director for both offices. Durkin is currently the director of Drug and Alcohol programs.

The commissioners are also planning to hire former Pennsylvania Secretary of the Department of Human Services Beverly D. Mackereth. She will take a good look at the Office of Youth and Family Services.

“Beverly’s experience as Pennsylvania Secretary of Human Services will provide us with expert insights and direction on how to better train and retain staff, along with instituting new safeguards for children and families,” Gaughan said in a statement.

On Friday, Lackawanna County announced Brenda Sacco, the director of Economic Development, was fired. Mary Liz Donato, assistant planner and manager of the Planning Division, will serve as interim director.

The commissioners did not say much about the decision, but said that the county needs 'an aggressive economic development program.'