Old Forge superintendent to lead Scranton School District

The new superintendent of the Scranton School District promises to be an advocate for students, staff and the community.

Erin Keating’s appointment Monday night means the superintendent of the smallest school district in Lackawanna County will now lead the largest.

After five years in Old Forge, she will become Scranton’s leader in April. She will help the district navigate possible school closures and heightened gang awareness and violence.

“I will never stop working. I will never stop collaborating,” she said. “I will never stop listening. And I'll never stop building the resources that our kids and our teachers need.”

The 49-year-old Edwardsville resident understands the district, previously working as Scranton’s chief of leadership development and school operations, and supervisor of elementary education. She will earn $170,000 her first year.

Keating also previously worked as principal of Wyoming Valley West High School.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from West Chester University and her doctoral degree from Wilkes University.

School directors started the national search in August, after the resignation of Melissa McTiernan. More than 20 people applied for the position. The school board originally planned to vote on the appointment in the fall. But the threat of a lawsuit by an incoming director helped lead to a delay. The vote passed 7-1, with Catherine Fox voting no and Katie Gilmartin abstaining and questioning the process.

Keating’s contract runs through 2028. Board President Ty Holmes said he is excited about her energy, dedication to education and the way she will advocate for children.

“I’m just looking forward to everything about her,” he said. “She brings experience. She brings a knowledge of Scranton. She brings, again, the ability to bring many resources that we are desperately in need of.”