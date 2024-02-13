Republican contests for state representative to highlight April primary ballots

Republican contests for state representative will highlight the April 23 primary election ballot in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Tuesday was the deadline for filing nomination petitions for the primary.

Two of the contested Republican seats are open, meaning no incumbent is running.

In the 120th House District, where Republican Rep. Aaron Kaufer decided against another term, three Republicans and two Democrats want the job.

The Republicans are Brenda Pugh and Patrick Musto, both of Dallas Twp., and Luzerne County Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott, of Kingston Twp.

The Democrats are Exeter Councilman John Morgan and Fern Leard, also of Dallas Twp.

The district includes much of the Wyoming Valley’s west side and Back Mountain in Luzerne County.

The other open Republican seat, the 139th House District, covers parts of Wayne and Pike counties. First-term Rep. Joseph Adams recently resigned the seat for personal reasons. A special election is expected to happen later this year to fill out the rest of his term, which expires Nov. 30. The parties have not named candidates for that election.

In the primary for a term that begins Dec. 1, Jeffrey Olsommer, an elected township supervisor in Sterling Twp., Wayne County, will face Matthew Contreras, of Milford, Pike County, on the Republican side. The lone Democrat is Robin Skibber, of Blooming Grove Twp., Pike.

Four incumbent Republican representatives will face primary opponents.

In the 108th District, Rep. Michael Stender Jr., Sunbury, Northumberland County, will face Thomas Webb Jr., Rockefeller Twp., Northumberland.

In the 109th District, Rep. Robert Leadbeter II, Catawissa Twp., Columbia County, will face a challenge from Matthew Yoder, Fishing Creek Twp., Columbia. Nicholas McGaw, of Columbia County, is the lone Democratic candidate.

In the 110th District, longtime Rep. Tina Pickett, Wysox Twp., Bradford County, will face Matthew Wayman, Athens Twp., Bradford.

In the 117th District, first-term Rep. Michael Cabell, Butler Twp., Luzerne County, faces a challenge by James P. Walsh, Ross Twp., Luzerne.

No Democrats were listed on a state website as filing petitions for the 108th, 110th and 117th district seats as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One Democratic representative faces a primary challenger. Rep. Maureen Madden faces opposition from Anna Lopez in the 115th House District. Both live in Coolbaugh Twp., Monroe. The Republican candidate, unopposed in the primary, is Matthew Long, Pocono Twp., Monroe.

In other House races with no primary contest:



Rep. Clint Owlett, a Republican who lives in Morris Twp., Tioga County, has neither Republican nor Democratic opposition in the 68th House District.

Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, a Republican who lives in Wayne Twp., Clinton County, has no primary opposition, but will face Denise Maris, a Democrat who lives in Beach Creek Twp., Clinton, in November in the 76th District.

Rep. Jamie Flick, a Republican who lives in Armstrong Twp., Lycoming County, has neither Democratic nor Republican opposition in 83rd District.

Rep. Joe Hamm, a Republican who lives in Hepburn Twp., Lycoming County, has neither Democratic nor Republican opposition in 84th District.

Rep. David Rowe, a Republican who lives in East Buffalo Twp., Union County, has no primary opposition, but will face Nicholas Jacobson, a Democrat who lives in Union Twp., Union, in November in the 85th District.

Rep. Joanne Stehr, a Republican who lives in Hegins, Schuylkill County, has neither Republican nor Democratic opposition in the 107th District.

Rep. Jonathan Fritz, a Republican who lives in Honesdale, Wayne County, has neither Republican nor Democratic opposition in the 111th District.

Rep. Kyle Mullins, a Democrat who lives in Blakely, Lackawanna County, has neither Republican nor Democratic opposition in the 112th District.

Rep. Kyle Donahue, a Democrat who lives in Scranton, Lackawanna County, has neither Republican nor Democratic opposition in the 113th District.

Rep. Bridget Malloy Kosierowski, a Democrat who lives in Waverly Twp., Lackawanna County, has neither Republican nor Democratic opposition in the 114th District.

Rep. Dane Watro Jr., a Republican who lives in Kline Twp., Schuylkill County, has no primary opposition, but will face Deborah Adoff, a Democrat who lives in East Union Twp., Schuylkill, in November in the 116th District.

Rep. Jim Haddock, a Democrat who lives in Pittston Twp., Luzerne County, has no primary opposition, but will face McKayla Kathio, a Republican who lives in Jenkins Twp., Luzerne, in November in the 118th District.

Rep. Alec Ryncavage, a Republican who lives in Plymouth Borough, Luzerne County, has no primary opposition, but will face Megan Kocher, a Plymouth Borough Democrat in November in the 119th District.

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, a Democrat who lives in Wilkes-Barre city, Luzerne County, has neither Republican nor Democratic opposition in the 121st District.

Rep. Doyle Heffley, a Republican who lives in Lower Towamensing Twp., Carbon County, has neither Republican nor Democratic opposition in the 122nd District.

Rep. Tim Twardzik, a Republican who lives in Butler Twp., Schuylkill County, has no primary opposition, but will face Michael Zvalaren, a Democrat who lives in Wayne Twp., Schuylkill, in November in the 123rd District.

Rep. Jamie Barton, a Republican who lives in East Brunswick Twp., Schuylkill County, has no primary opposition, but will face Tina Burns, a Democrat who lives in Tamaqua Borough, Schuylkill, in November in the 124th District.

Rep. Jack Rader Jr., a Republican who lives in Jackson Twp., Monroe County, has no primary opposition, but will face Hope Christman, a Democrat who lives in Chestnuthill Twp., Monroe in November in the 176th District.

Rep. Tarah Propst, a Democrat who lives in Stroudsburg Borough, Monroe County, has no primary opposition, but will face Lisa VanWhy, a Republican who lives in East Stroudsburg Borough, Monroe, in November in the 189th District.

In state Senate races, three incumbent state senators face no opposition in the primary. They are Gene Yaw, of Loyalsock Twp., Lycoming County, who represents the 23rd district; Lynda Schlegel Culver, of Rockefeller Twp., Northumberland County, who represents the 27th district; and David Argall, Rush Twp., Schuylkill County.

Argall will have Democratic opposition in November from John Zugarek, White Haven, Luzerne County. Culver will also have a Democratic opponent, Patricia Lawton, Hemlock Twp., Columbia County.

Yaw has no Democratic opponent either.

For the U.S. Congress, Democratic incumbent Matt Cartwright of Moosic, Lackawanna, will face Republican Robert Bresnahan of Dallas Twp., Luzerne, in the fall. As of Tuesday night, neither will face opposition in the primary.