Chris Calvey named to lead Electric City Trolley Museum

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published March 12, 2024 at 3:45 PM EDT
Chris Calvey
Courtesy Lackawanna County
The Lackawanna County Commissioners have named longtime arts and culture advocate Chris Calvey to lead the Electric City Trolley Museum.

Calvey, a South Abington Township resident, has served as the museum's interim manager since the death of previous manager Wayne Hiller in September.

According to a county release, Calvey will assume the permanent role immediately at a salary of $56,375.

The museum on Cliff Street, which will mark its 25th anniversary this year, has an extensive collection of artifacts and exhibits related to trolley cars in Scranton and other parts of Pennsylvania. It also offers seasonal trolley rides using vintage cars.

Calvey has been a program manager in the Lackawanna County Department of Arts and Culture since 2009, where he was accomplished at grant-writing and marketing – skills that are crucial in the museum management role, the release added.

Calvey also is president and funeral director for Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Clarks Summit.
