Keystone College cooperating with investigation, places VP on leave

Keystone College placed a top administrator on leave, just days after a change of ownership deal fell apart. The school is also cooperating with an “independent investigation,” according to a statement released by the college Wednesday.

Stuart Renda, vice president for finance and administration, is now on administrative leave. College President John Pullo, Sr., instructed faculty and staff to cease all communication with Renda. The college is unable to provide further details, according to the statement.

Pullo is a member of the WVIA Board of Directors.

The college and the Washington Institute for Education and Research stepped away from a plan last week to pursue a new ownership structure. Keystone, located in Lackawanna and Wyoming counties, sought approval from the state Department of Education and Middle States Commission on Higher Education for an ownership change.

Keystone has struggled financially in recent years, facing challenges similar to those at other small colleges. Pullo said last week the college would continue pursuing partnerships and may continue conversations with the Washington Institute.

Renda has worked for the college since 2011, previously serving as the City of Scranton’s business administrator. Efforts to reach him were unsuccessful Wednesday.