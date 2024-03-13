100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Keystone College cooperating with investigation, places VP on leave

By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published March 13, 2024 at 8:09 PM EDT
Keystone College entered into a “membership interest transfer agreement” with the Washington Institute for Education and Research.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Keystone College is cooperating with an independent investigation, according to a statement.

Keystone College placed a top administrator on leave, just days after a change of ownership deal fell apart. The school is also cooperating with an “independent investigation,” according to a statement released by the college Wednesday.

Stuart Renda, vice president for finance and administration, is now on administrative leave. College President John Pullo, Sr., instructed faculty and staff to cease all communication with Renda. The college is unable to provide further details, according to the statement.

Pullo is a member of the WVIA Board of Directors.

The college and the Washington Institute for Education and Research stepped away from a plan last week to pursue a new ownership structure. Keystone, located in Lackawanna and Wyoming counties, sought approval from the state Department of Education and Middle States Commission on Higher Education for an ownership change.

Keystone has struggled financially in recent years, facing challenges similar to those at other small colleges. Pullo said last week the college would continue pursuing partnerships and may continue conversations with the Washington Institute.

Renda has worked for the college since 2011, previously serving as the City of Scranton’s business administrator. Efforts to reach him were unsuccessful Wednesday.
Tags
Local Keystone CollegeLackawanna CountyWyoming County
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall worked at The Times-Tribune in Scranton since 2006. For nearly all of that time, Hall covered education, visiting the region's classrooms and reporting on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Related Stories