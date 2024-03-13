Local bike coalition wants cyclists to learn, ride together

The return of warm weather means cyclists are dusting off their bikes. For some, it’s the first time in months they’ve shared the road with cars.

A local cycling group wants to connect those riders in a series of monthly meetups focused on safety, how-tos and cyclists’ rights.

“It’s not a matter of ‘if’ you get in an accident, it’s ‘when’ you get in an accident,” said Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell. An avid cyclist for nearly 40 years, he spoke at the Anthracite Bicycle Coalition’s meeting then joined the group for a ride on Tuesday. It was the first in a new conversation-and-ride series called “Rap & Ride.” Last month’s meetup was canceled due to inclement weather.

In his talk, Powell hoped to inspire defensive cycling habits so riders avoid unnecessary wrecks.

“Whether a car violates the law or not, the cyclist is the one who ends up injured or hurt as a result of an accident,” he said. Last year, Powell witnessed a car strike his friend on a ride in Delaware.

“We were 100% in the right, in a bike lane,” Powell said. The friend recovered, he added, but the accident destroyed his bike, and the driver faced “very little repercussions” for the collision.

“Groups like this help promote advocacy for cycling, let cars know their rights and responsibilities as well as cyclists’ rights and responsibilities in hopes to make the roadways safer,” Powell added.

Gene McDonough, president of the bike coalition, said future speakers will include those involved in trail maintenance, local politicians and environmentalists. Cyclists will also learn about repairing bicycles, self-sufficiency on multi-day trips and how to get involved

at the group's Cycle Kitchen in Connell Park, slated to fully open this summer.

“The one I’m looking forward to is ‘bikepacking,’” said Gene McDonough. Not yet planned, it’ll be an overnight event from Scranton to Forest City, or a similar distance, with cyclists loading supplies on their bike frames.

Yesterday’s turnout was small, but Anthracite Bicycle Coalition encourages riders of all abilities to turn out for future events. You can hear new speakers the second Tuesday of each month – and later ride with them – starting at the Lackawanna Heritage Valley headquarters, 213 Railroad Avenue, Scranton, at 5:30 p.m. The next event is slated for Tuesday, April 9.